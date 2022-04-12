Teen found shot dead on dirt road in Barrow County, GBI investigating

Two drivers found the body of the 19-year-old lying beside a car on a dirt road near Winder on Monday.

WINDER, Ga. — A teen's body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on a dirt road Monday afternoon near a park by two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death.

They found the body of 19-year-old Lane Bullard lying beside a car on the road along the perimeter of City Pond Park and called 911, according to a statement from the GBI.

Officers with the Winder Police Department responded to the call around 5 p.m. and found Bullard had multiple gunshot wounds, the GBI said.

Investigators said the scene was just outside the Winder city limits, so the police department turned the case over to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, who then requested the GBI get involved.

Authorities haven't made any arrests in connection to the incident and there's currently no information on what may have let up to the Bullard's untimely death.