DeKalb County DA: Stone Mountain man gets life in prison for murder of former classmate

DECATUR, Ga. — A Stone Mountain man has been convicted and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his former classmate, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Last Thursday, jurors found 22-year-old Lamour Lowe guilty in the shooting death of 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, who was an acquaintance from middle school.

Lowe was charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Thompson was shot and killed June 1, 2019, at the 1500 Oak Apartments Complex in Clarkston where he and his girlfriend were visiting a friend.

However, when Thompson knocked on the apartment's door, his friend was not there and he got into an argument with Lowe, according to Thompson's girlfriend who was waiting in the car.

That's when Lowe pulled out a gun and shot Thompson in the head, neck, and shoulders. He also shot at Thompson's girlfriend in the car but the bullet did not strike her and he ran away from the scene, according to a release from the DA's office.

The leaseholder of the apartment denied being there at the time of the shooting but later confessed to being there during the trial, the release stated.

"Through investigative work, it was determined that the shooter had gone to middle school with the victim," the release said.

Thompson's girlfriend was able to identify Lowe as the shooter in a photo lineup after authorities found him three weeks later in Dade City, Florida. Lowe was extradited to Georgia in September 2019, the DA's office said.