ATLANTA — A Lithonia Police Officer charged with rape was reprimanded after an incident at a sex shop while he was an Atlanta police officer back in 2007, according to his personnel file.

David Wilborn was arrested and charged with rape after an incident at a Lithonia pool late Thursday night.

Wilborn, 42, has been an officer with the Lithonia Police Department since July 2017, his personnel file indicates.

He was employed by the Atlanta Police Department from 2004 until 2008.

In 2007, Wilborn was accused of going to a sex store while on duty and asking a worker to have sex with him. The file states he asked the worker to show him her breast, and that he rubbed her thigh and fondled himself. Wilborn denied asking the worker for sex, according to the file.

After that, Wilborn was placed on administrative leave and resigned.

His P.O.S.T. certification was suspected from 2008 until 2010. That was followed by a 24-month probation.

According to his file, Wilborn is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. He received numerous awards and decorations for his service.

The file lists several citizen complaints, some of which were sustained, others which were not.

