Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.

His conviction stemmed from a confrontation with Christopher Reiner and his friends at the basketball court at the Creekwood Station subdivision in McDonough in March 2020, according to prosecutors.

Reiner and the man had a conversation, according to authorities. Reiner got into his vehicle with his girlfriend to leave when the man pulled a gun and fired seven shots, Henry County authorities said. One of the bullets went through the back of the vehicle's headrest, striking Reiner's head.

Reiner lost consciousness and crashed his vehicle, prosecutors said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was originally listed as stable. Reiner survived the injury to see the trial.