COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of concealing the death of an Army veteran was back in court Thursday for an arraignment.

In March, Brad Clement was charged with making a false statement and concealing the death of his friend, U.S. Army veteran Chase Massner. Authorities said Clement was the last known person to see Massner alive.

On Thursday, Clement was not in the courtroom but his attorney entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.

BACKGROUND | Brad Clement and Chase Massner: Friends or foes?

The 26-year-old veteran was reported missing in 2014 by his wife. Then, on Aug. 1, 2017, police found his remains in a Cobb County backyard.

Police said Messner's body was found under the deck of Clement’s former Kennesaw home beneath poured concrete. Investigators found him enveloped in a black tarp and secured with several layers of duct tape. He had strips of clear packaging tape wrapped around his chest and legs.

AUTOPSY | Chase Massner had ‘history of heroin abuse'

Nine days later, the Cobb County Police Department's fugitive squad and U.S. Marshals. arrested Clement at a shopping center.

RELATED |

PHOTOS | Chase Massner likely found
01 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
02 / 22
(Provided / Stephanie Cadena)
03 / 22
04 / 22
05 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
06 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
07 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
08 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
09 / 22
(Provided / Stephanie Cadena)
10 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
11 / 22
12 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
13 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
14 / 22
Chase Massner's mom, Stephanie Cadena, holding a photo of her and her son. (Provided by CrimeOnline)
15 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
16 / 22
17 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
18 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
19 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
20 / 22
Chase Massner (Provided)
21 / 22
22 / 22
James Bradshaw "Brad" Clement was arrested at a shopping center on N. Druid Hills Road by the Cobb County Police Department's fugitive squad and U.S. Marshals. He is in custody in Cobb County. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
