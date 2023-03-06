Man arrested in Clayton County, charged with murder in Memorial Day shooting that killed 1, deputies say

Xavier Cabbell was arrested on Friday after Clayton County Police Detectives were able to identify the suspect and secure warrants for his arrest at his home.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot another person to death on Memorial Day in Clayton County, according to deputies.

Xavier Cabbell was arrested on Friday after Clayton County Police Detectives were able to identify the suspect and secure warrants for his arrest at his home.

Police said they responded to a person shot call on Monday at an address near Reynolds Road in Forest Park. When they got there, they found a person lying on the ground who had suffered from three gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a local hospital where the victim died after arrival.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated the agency's Elite Fugitive Squad after warrants were secured for the suspect's arrest. The unit surrounded Cabbell's home he was hiding in until he surrendered, deputies said.