Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Clayton County: GBI

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tipped off the GBI.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old man from Clayton County was arrested and charged following "multiple cybertip reports" about sexual, exploitive material involving children on his computer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The department said tips came in through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that the man was distributing and had "child sexual abuse material." GBI said they worked with the Clayton County Police Department and got a warrant to search his home, and he was arrested on Nov. 8.

The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force within the larger Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

GBI did not disclose what was found on the computer but said that this is an ongoing effort to find suspects involved in the "trade of child sexual abuse material."

"The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims," GBI said in a previous release.