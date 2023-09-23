x
Crime

Man charged after woman was found under parking lot staircase: Atlanta Police

Ja’Keivious Arnold was charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Ja’Keivious Arnold

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found underneath a parking lot staircase, Atlanta Police said.

Ja’Keivious Arnold, 24, was taken into custody on Friday in Chamblee in connection to the death of 25-year-old Mitchel T. Dang; police said he's charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Police said they responded to a call at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 30 regarding an injured person in a parking lot located on 75 Martin Luther Jr. Drive near Underground Atlanta

Not much is known about what led up to the incident or how exactly Dang died, other than the fact that he was found underneath the parking lot staircase.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Ja’Keivious Arnold

   

