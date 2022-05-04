Man convicted in 2018 shooting after body dumped in river, discovered by fisherman

On July 9, 2018, Rodrell Matthews was shot to death at a home on Chupp Road in Lithonia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury convicted a Lithonia man of murder in the 2018 shooting death of 34-year-old Rodrell Matthews.

According to a release from DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, 36-year-old Rondricques Brundage has been convicted in connection with concealing Matthews' death by dumping him into the river. Brundage was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and concealing the death of another.

Matthews was reported missing by his family on July 13, 2018. Investigators said he was last seen two days earlier at a home on Chupp Road in Lithonia, which the DeKalb DA said in a release was "known to be a hang-out spot where people routinely smoked, drank, and carried weapons." Witnesses told investigators that Matthews got into a dispute with a man (Brundage) outside of the home. When Matthews came into the house, he had his weapon by his side. He was shot and killed by Brundage, a release stated. According to the DA, the two had prior disagreements.

When the help of another man, Brundage took Matthews' body, wrapped him in a tarp, put him in the trunk of a car and dumped his body in a nearby wooded area. A release stated that the two men returned to the area the next day, tied concrete cinder blocks to Matthews' body, then dragged him to the South River-- a small body of water off of River Road in South DeKalb. He was submerged in the water, the DA said in a release.

Brundage and his accomplice then abandoned the car at a nearby home on Spicy Cedar Lane. A witness called police to report suspicious activity and a foul smell coming from the vehicle. Detectives also discovered blood and hair in the trunk, according to a release.

Investigators received additional tips and they were able to find bullet casings, guns and a pair of muddy shoes. A fisherman found Matthews' body partially submerged in the river.

Brundage was taken into custody two weeks later by the U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Florida. According to the DeKalb DA, Brundage testified during his trial that he had shot the victim in self-defense. However, witnesses said that Matthews never pointed his weapon at Brundage.