Man crashes into telephone pole after getting shot several times at DeKalb gas station

The man was rushed to the hospital.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a driver who was shot several times crashed into a telephone pole in Redan, they said.

Officers were called to the intersection Panola Road and Redan Road across from Crossroads Church around 6 p.m. where they found a man in his 50s hurt at the crash site and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking of the nearby Chevron gas station when shots were fired at the car, according to the department. The driver put the vehicle in gear to try to drive off, but his injuries were too severe, police said. He was rushed to the hospital and critically hurt.

Police blocked off several lanes of traffic to investigate the scene. They did not release any other details.