Man in critical condition after being shot twice in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was left in critical condition early Saturday morning after being shot in Downtown Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was shot twice, at least once in the leg, a little before 2 a.m. after a verbal altercation escalated between him and the suspect.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said the suspect, whom they described as having shoulder length dreadlocks and wearing a white t-shirt with a backpack, fled on foot and has not yet been caught.