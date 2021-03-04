Man left dead in the street after being hit by car that kept driving

Police said the driver who hit the man did not stop.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for suspects after a man was hit by a car and killed near the edge of Buckhead overnight.

Police were on the scene at around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Piedmont Road and Lindberg Drive.

An Atlanta Police officer told an 11Alive crew at the scene that a man was hit in the southbound lanes of Piedmont, but the driver kept going and did not stop.

Police are now looking for the driver and said they are checking security cameras nearby to try and get a description of the the car involved.

There were no details on the identity of the person who was killed.