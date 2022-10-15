Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita

The incident happened in May of 2020, when Bartles gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila before he inappropriately touched one of the girls after.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said.

Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must be served in prison after he pled guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual battery in Henry County Superior Court, authorities stated. Within his plea deal, he is not authorized for parole meaning he must serve the entirety of the 10-year sentence in prison.

The incident happened in May of 2020, when Bartles gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila before he inappropriately touched one of the girls directly after, according to the DA's office.

McDonough Police later executed a search warrant at the home and found the tequila, margarita mix and cups that the girl described him using.