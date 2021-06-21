Man shot following a domestic dispute, Atlanta police say

The man was shot early Monday morning.

ATLANTA — A man was shot early after a domestic dispute, according to Atlanta police.

At around 8:05 a.m., officials said they responded to reports of a shot person shot near Lakewood Avenue. When they arrived, officers found an adult man with a gun shot wound, who was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

The man and the mother of his child, the victim, were involved in a domestic dispute, police said. Following the argument, the victim's sister and the sister's boyfriend confronted the man near Lakewood Avenue. The two men physically fought before the victim's sister shot the man and left the scene.

Police said all three suspects, including the man who was shot, were arrested.