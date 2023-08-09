Man shot at Cook Out drive-thru in Atlanta, one arrest made

Atlanta Police Department said officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. on August 8 to 403 Moreland Avenue. According to Google Maps, that's a Cook Out restaurant.

ATLANTA — A man is recovering in the hospital after someone shot him in the drive-thru of a Cook Out fast-food restaurant in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to police.

Calls came in stating that someone was shot in the area, and when officers arrived, they found a man shot. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators report that he was shot while waiting in the drive-thru of the restaurant and added that the suspect came up to the car on foot. APD said it was able to arrest a suspect behind the restaurant. The department said a 9mm gun was found on him.

Witnesses at the scene early on Wednesday said the man had crashed into a parked car at the Citgo trying to get away from the suspect. APD did not confirm that in its release, but 11Alive saw crime scene tape can be seen at both locations.

Atlanta Police added that before the incident at Cook Out, Carroll County authorities responded to a suspect with alleged "threats of harming himself and others" at a McDonald's. APD said the calls appeared to be related.