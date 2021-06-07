Man shot, killed during dispute in DeKalb County, police say

Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday.

A DeKalb County spokesperson said a man was shot in the 700 block of North Indian Creek. That address is located near the Lakes at the Indian Creek apartment complex.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was in a dispute with another person when they began shooting at each other, killing him in the process.

The victim, who has not yet been identified -- was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

It's unclear if police have a suspect in mind for the shooting. They say the suspect left the scene before they arrived.