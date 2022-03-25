Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta | What we know

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Baker Road Friday morning.
According to Lt. Ralph Woolfok, police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found the 30-year-old victim in the doorway of a home. He added that the man did not live at the address he was found at.
Woolfok also said that, as of now, there is no information on a suspect; however, police have collected ballistics evidence and surveillance video.
This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.