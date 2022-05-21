Man shot and killed near Vine City lounge, where he was working parking cars

ATLANTA — A man working parking cars near a lounge in Vine City was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
Atlanta Police described the victim as in his 60s. There was no immediate information about his identity or a potential suspect, though police said they were working leads and were hopeful they could soon make an arrest.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were not yet detailed.
Marquette Restaurant and Lounge is located on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW in Vine City, near Oliver St. and Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park.