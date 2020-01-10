Man shot and killed coming out of South Atlanta food mart

Police said the suspect shot an adult male and then went through his pockets.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning as he left a food mart in South Atlanta, before the suspect allegedly went through his pockets and fled.

According to Atlanta Police a call came in for a person shot around 5:25 a.m.

They responded to the Little Bear Food Mart at 1660 Jonesboro Rd. SE in the South Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said one adult male victim was found dead of a gunshot wound at the scene.

"The investigation revealed that the victim exited the business when an unknown suspect approached and shot the victim then went through the victim’s pockets," police said.

They added they believe the suspect fled in a black sedan.

An investigation is ongoing, and police cautioned information at this point is still preliminary.

There was no further information immediately available about a possible description of the suspect or any more details about the victim.