Man says he was shot waiting for Uber outside apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — 11Alive is working to learn more about the condition of a man who told police he was shot while waiting on an Uber in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, this happened outside the Avalon Ridge Apartments on Mount Zion Road.
Officers said the man was hit seven times and that he know the shooter.
They add that he's now at Grady as the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
