Police investigating double shooting near DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a double-shooting and crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.
Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd.
When they got there, officers said they found a vehicle that crashed into a dumpster.
Police said witnesses told them a man was driving driving southbound when another vehicle started shooting. That man was then hit.
Investigators said a second man was also shot in the QuikTrip parking lot. Both victims were taken to the hospital in serous to critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
