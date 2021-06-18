Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds; police believe he tried to attack someone else

It happened near Howell Mill Rd. on the Westside late Thursday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police believe a man who showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds is actually the suspect in an attempted attack or robbery on another person, who told police he shot someone in self-defense.

It happened on Brady Ave. NW late Thursday night, about a block away from a busy stretch of bars and restaurants on Howell Mill Rd. on Atlanta's Westside.

Police said a man told them he shot at someone after being followed - he said he pulled into a parking lot and when the following car blocked him in, the incident ensued.

Police responded to the scene on a person shot call, but when they arrived there was no gunshot victim. They said they interviewed the shooter and "he stated that he was attacked by the person he shot at."

Police said the shooter made the 911 call, but it was not clear if that happened after he shot the other person or if it happened as he was pulling into the parking lot.

APD said they interviewed the person with gunshot wounds at the hospital, but that he was not providing much information. Police were not sure if the car that had been followed was targeted or picked at random.

Police said charges may be pending on the person who was shot, and that no charges were expected against the shooter.