Man suspected in Yale student's death, who was believed to be in Atlanta, caught in Alabama

U.S. Marshals made the arrest of Qinxuan Pan, who is charged in Connecticut in the death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.

A man wanted for murder in the death of a Yale student who was believed to be in the Atlanta area was arrested Friday in Alabama.

Police there believe Pan shot and killed Jiang in early February.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is pleased to announce that early this morning, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested Fugitive Qinxuan Pan," the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.