Atlanta Police searching for man who allegedly held Uber driver at gunpoint, took her car

She told police he said he was going to rob people.

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun on an Uber driver and forced her into the backseat of the car, telling her he was going to rob people.

The woman was said to have been able to call 911 using her earbuds in the backseat, initiating a police chase. The driver crashed at the intersection of Edgewood and Boulevard, before running off on foot.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., and the suspect remains at large early Friday morning.

Police said it began when the Uber driver dropped off a separate rider, before the man approached her and asked her for a ride. She let him in, and at some point after that he pulled the gun and hijacked the car.

Police did not immediately have a description of the suspect. There was no word on how the woman was doing.