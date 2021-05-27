Shooting on MARTA train at Five Points station sends 1 to hospital; Second victim grazed by bullet

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — MARTA Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the northbound train at the Five Points station Thursday evening.

Police said one person was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital alert and conscious.

A second person was grazed by a bullet on their arm.

MARTA tweeted around 6:30 p.m. that the police activity at Five Points had been cleared and that northbound trains were resuming service on the northbound platform for the Five Points, Peachtree Center and Civic Center stations.

No other details have been released yet. The investigation is ongoing.