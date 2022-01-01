Man hurt in Atlanta shooting shortly after midnight on New Year's Day: Police

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story about Atlanta crime.
A man was hurt in an Atlanta shooting shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, according to police.
Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a person shot around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Martin Street. Police said their preliminary investigation determined a man was lost and stopped in the area when he saw a group of men - one was armed with a gun.
The alleged gunman fired several shots at the victim's car. Police said one of the bullets hit the victim in the arm. He drove a short distance from the scene and called the police for help.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to APD.
"Investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the suspect," APD said. "At this time, the investigation continues."