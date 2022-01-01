Man hurt in Atlanta shooting shortly after midnight on New Year's Day: Police

The alleged gunman fired several shots at the victim's car. Police said one of the bullets hit the victim in the arm.

A man was hurt in an Atlanta shooting shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, according to police.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a call about a person shot around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Martin Street. Police said their preliminary investigation determined a man was lost and stopped in the area when he saw a group of men - one was armed with a gun.

The alleged gunman fired several shots at the victim's car. Police said one of the bullets hit the victim in the arm. He drove a short distance from the scene and called the police for help.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to APD.