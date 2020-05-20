Police identify Gwinnett man killed in Grayson wreck

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Michael Baker, was deceased on scene, police said.

GRAYSON, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating to determine if speed and alcohol contributed to a deadly wreck on Tuesday in Grayson.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the single-vehicle wreck on Bennett Road near Reserve Drive.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Michael Baker, was deceased on scene, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators say that Baker was traveling eastbound on Bennett Road towards Reserve Drive and failed to negotiate the curve and struck a tree.

No further information was made available.