Police: Office staff attacked after refusing to return toddler son to mother who left him

A mother is accused of leaving her son alone for over an hour and then attacking apartment complex staff who refused to relinquish him until police arrived.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was jailed last week after police say she allegedly left her toddler alone and then attacked the apartment staff who found the child wandering outside.

Clayton County Police said that, on May 17, officers were called to the 7000 block of Southlake Parkway near Morrow where they were soon informed that a 2-year-old child was found alone in the area. At that point, the caller said the child had already been with them for an hour and that they had to change the little one's diaper once already.

The mother eventually returned and came to the front office to get her child; however, the office said they wouldn't do so until police arrived.

At this point, according to police, the mother hit one of the staff members in the face, forcing them to retreat into the office and lock the door behind them.

Police, explaining what they had learned about the incident, said the mother began beating and kicking the door to the office and even got a handgun from her vehicle but was disarmed by her boyfriend. The mother ultimately busted out windows and caused additional damage to the office before getting the child and leaving.

Police later learned that the mother had initially left the child alone at home while she went with her boyfriend to get food. In her absence, the child left their home.

The child's mother was ultimately taken to the hospital for treatments she sustained in the confrontation and then to Clayton County Jail where she faces charges of deprivation of a minor, cruelty to children in the second degree, criminal damage in the second degree, simple battery and reckless conduct.