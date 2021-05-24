Cobb Police issue warrant for man accused of shooting up Marietta home during game night

Military veteran Steve Boyd and his wife Stephanie tapped into their military training and stayed low to the ground to try to keep everyone safe.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating after a man was shot allegedly by his friend's neighbor for not letting him into a game night at a Marietta home.

"When he came acting like he was all geeked up, wanting to party, I told him 'no', but it wasn't my house," Steve Boyd said.

Military veteran Steve Boyd and his wife Stephanie said they had been playing Jenga and Taboo for less than an hour at a friend's house when a neighbor began firing multiple rounds into the home, shattering windows and hitting Steve in the upper chest area.

Police said they arrived at 11:30 p.m. to find Steve shot at the 3700 block at the home at Westchase Drive in Marietta.

Before police arrived, the suspect had already left. Police issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and he is currently being pursued on those charges, Cobb Police said.

Steve was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said he believes the shooting was racially motivated.

Steve said bullets were coming all over the place for several minutes. He said it felt like they were being "ambushed."

Steve and Stephanie said they immediately tapped into their military training and stayed low to the ground to try to keep everyone safe.

"Where the bullets were, my husband had just grabbed me to get on the floor," Stephanie said.

The couple said they feel lucky Steve was only hit once and he lived to talk about it.