Reported shooting shuts down road at Ponce de Leon Avenue, Monroe Drive

Police and Georgia State Patrol Troopers have the roadway shut down in the area.

ATLANTA — A reported shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward has shut down at least one road as authorities investigate.

Atlanta Police Officer C.J. Johnson said that law enforcement is in the area of Monroe Drive and Ponce De Leon Avenue due to a person shot. Traffic cameras in the area show both Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol vehicles blocking traffic.

Officer Johnson said the case is being handled by GSP. Additional details are still limited including the severity of injuries and what, specifically happened.