Here's where the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children get most of their cyber tips from

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's cyber tip line has received more than 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation.

ATLANTA — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's cyber tipline has received more than 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, and in a new report, the organization is shedding light on where they're receiving these tips from.

Known as the United States' centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children, CMEC says reports of child pornography make up the largest reporting category of online abuse.

The organization also tracks reports of child sex trafficking, online enticement and child sex abuse material, according to its website. The organization records the tips and passes on the information to law enforcement.

Last year, CMEC notified law enforcement of more than 4,2000 potential new child victims, data shows.

In its new 2021 CyberTipline Report, the organization calculated its tips reported by electronic service providers (ESP), including social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other software from media giants like Amazon, Adobe, and Zoom.

Data shows that CMEC received more tips in 2021 than in the previous year, chalking in 21.7 million reports in 2020.

"The number of reports for nearly every category increased in 2021," the organization said on its reporting website.

CMEC notes that multiple factors can contribute to a higher number of reports, such as more users on a platform. However, CMEC stresses, "these reports are critical to helping remove children from harmful situations and to stopping further victimization."

In its seven-page report, CMEC received reports from more than 200 service providers in its seven-page report. Here are the platforms that reported the most tips to CMEC:

Despite the abundance of reports, the organization said it "applauds ESPs that make identifying and reporting this content a priority," and encourages other companies to do the same.