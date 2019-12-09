DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.

Authorities said that the incident started off of Lawrenceville Highway where plain-clothed detectives were investigating. While they were on the scene, a man got into a white car and drove toward officers that were trying to stop him. Officers opened fire in response and struck the suspect in the leg.

Police said the suspect continued driving and hit three other cars along the route before crashing in front of a Chevron at the corner of Northlake Parkway and Lavista Road.

This is about a quarter-mile from the DeKalb Police Department Headquarters. The area is also a heavy commercial district across from several shops and restaurants along with the nearby Northlake Mall.

At the scene, the gas station parking lot was taped off. A white car with a drive-out tag was inside the tape and its airbags were deployed.

Spokesperson Nelly Miles said this is the 57th such shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

