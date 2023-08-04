Man shot after fighting with officer, Atlanta police say

It happened near Maddox Park on North Avenue around 3:56 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A suspect was shot following a fight with an Atlanta Police officer early on Saturday evening.

The police department said they were dispatched to 1120 North Avenue near Maddox Park regarding a crash where someone had hit something at a security booth. Officers said that call came in around 3:56 a.m.

When the officer arrived and approached the driver, he said the man "became immediately irrate," got out of the car and began physically fighting the officer. APD said that's when he shot the man.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to Grady Hospital. Atlanta Police said the man was shot twice and in surgery; the officer was not shot but was checked out for injuries relating to the fight.

APD said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to look into the situation.

11Alive has a crew gathering more information about what is happening at the scene. News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.