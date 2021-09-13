Man dies after being shot multiple times, police found him along I-85 southbound

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found shot along Interstate 85 northbound at Metropolitan Parkway early Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the area around 4:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the shoulder of the roadway.
The unidentified man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
At this time, investigators are unsure if the man was shot while driving in the car or prior to entering the car.
The investigation is ongoing.