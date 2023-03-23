Man shoots and kills home invasion suspect in DeKalb County, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A man shot and killed a home invasion suspect early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police said.
DeKalb County Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the home off Peachcrest Road near Decatur.
According to DKPD, officers arrived on scene of a person shot call around 5:30 a.m. and spoke to a homeowner who "advised that he shot a male who had attempted to make entry into his home."
"The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a police statement said. "We don't expect charges to be filed in this case."
