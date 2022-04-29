Police shoot, kill suspect serving warrant in South Fulton

Here's what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a person was fatally shot by an officer in South Fulton.

In a Facebook post, South Fulton Police said another agency requested assistance with a murder arrest warrant execution on Hania Drive.

During that warrant execution, South Fulton Police said the suspect was shot by an officer with the other agency. They added that individual is now dead.

South Fulton Police stressed in the Facebook post that none of their officers fired their weapons.

They add that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been contacted. All together, South Fulton Police, GBI, and the third agency will be investigating.

The GBI confirmed in an email that it is investigating but said it would not yet be providing additional details.