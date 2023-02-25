Police investigate 'serious' threat of pipe bomb near Marietta shopping plaza, give all clear

The department was called in to assist the Marietta Police Department on Saturday, February 25.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police were called to a bomb threat Saturday morning after reports of a pickup truck parked near a Marietta shopping plaza had an explosive device in the bed of the truck.

The 911 tip came in at 8:13 a.m. and the department was called in to assist the Marietta Police Department after reports of a pipe bomb in the area of S Loop and Lower Roswell Road.

Officers with Marietta PD said authorities were able to talk to the owner of the truck and deemed the bomb threat to be serious. The driver was then arrested and the area was immediately evacuated.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Marietta Fire Department and Cobb County Fire all assisted the other two police departments at the scene. Cobb Police Department's bomb squad was then called in along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Around noon, bomb squads removed the alleged pipe bomb from the truck.

The vehicle is being searched in its entirety before law enforcement will make the decision to open the area near the shopping plaza back to the public.

Marietta Police Public Information Officer (PIO) provided regular updates to the media, reassuring the public that the scene was now safe.

There were no reports of any injuries or damages resulting from the incident, and police cleared the scene.

"We cannot emphasize enough how much we appreciate the 911 tip, help from our local partners including Cobb 911, and the public's cooperation while this investigation takes place," Marietta PD said in a statement on Facebook.