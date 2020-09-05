x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

crime

Police: One person dead; Barricaded man taken into custody

Locust Grove Police officers and Henry County SWAT were summoned after receiving reports of a man barricaded in a home who was possibly armed.
Credit: WXIA
Police investigate a man barricaded in a Locust Grove home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Police took a man into custody Saturday morning following a SWAT standoff at a Locust Grove home. 

Inside the home, officers discovered one person deceased.

According to Henry County Police Officer Randy Lee, Locust Grove Police and Henry County County SWAT were initially called out to the home in the 500 block of Hansen Drive Saturday morning at about 6:30 a.m.

Officers were summoned after receiving reports of a man barricaded in a home who was possibly armed.

MORE HEADLINES | 

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting gets a lawyer

College football not likely if students aren't on campus, NCAA president says

Georgia Judge rules evidence 'inherently unreliable', freeing woman from prison after 15 years