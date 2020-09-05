Police: One person dead; Barricaded man taken into custody

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Police took a man into custody Saturday morning following a SWAT standoff at a Locust Grove home.
Inside the home, officers discovered one person deceased.
According to Henry County Police Officer Randy Lee, Locust Grove Police and Henry County County SWAT were initially called out to the home in the 500 block of Hansen Drive Saturday morning at about 6:30 a.m.
Officers were summoned after receiving reports of a man barricaded in a home who was possibly armed.
