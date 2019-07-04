ATLANTA — After weeks of narrowing leads, police believe they have a suspect wanted for shooting that happened at a virtual reality bar last month.

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Teodros Bagashwe Beyene, who is wanted on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

It's related to the shooting at Revery VR Bar back on March 16. According to its website, Revery is the nation's first full bar to incorporate virtual reality technology.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the Monroe Drive bar around 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When they got there, they reportedly found 23-year-old Ezra Whitehead shot several times.

PREVIOUS: Gunfire breaks out inside Atlanta virtual reality bar

Witnesses told officers Whitehead had been in a physical argument with Beyene earlier, before the shooting happened.

Justin Gill spoke with 11Alive over the phone and tweeted that he was there when the shooting happened.

"I just heard a pop, and everybody went quiet for a second," he said.

It's a moment that was only made more nerve-racking given the current climate around the world.

"Dealing with all the active shooters that's been going on in recent times especially, like, even a couple of days ago with the mosque shooting in New Zealand," Gill added.

Police are now searching for Beyene.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers' tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

There is a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

MORE NEWS

Man accused of mom's murder captured at Atlanta airport on the way to Amsterdam

Petitioners want Georgia Tech to allow students with disabilities in certification program to walk at graduation

Furman student from Atlanta dies in South Carolina