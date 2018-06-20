DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- An armed suspect who was on the run after holding a woman against her will has been shot and killed.

According to DeKalb County Police, 21-year-old Jonathon Buckley engaged officers in gunfire when he was found barricaded inside of a model apartment complex off Treehills Parkway Tuesday night.

Officers returned fire, striking Buckley. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Shiera Campbell with DeKalb Police confirmed that investigators are speaking with a woman who had been held against her will during the incident and that the two had known each other before the incident.

Buckley was also connected to an armed commercial robbery that happened earlier this month.

