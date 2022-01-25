Polk County man shot, killed in officer standoff, GBI says

Officers responded to a call concerning a man threatening suicide on Tuesday night, according to the GBI.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of a man in Polk County Tuesday night, investigators are working to learn more about a shooting between a police officer and an armed suspect.

The Aragon Police Department responded to a home at 12 Walnut Street in reference to a person threatening suicide. A man was at the door of the home with a gun to his head, threatening to shoot himself when police arrived, according to the GBI.

An officer on scene gave verbal commands to the man to drop the weapon. The suspect then pointed the weapon at the officer, the GBI said. The officer fired multiple times at the suspect, hitting him. While the officer administered aid to him, the suspect ultimately died at the scene.