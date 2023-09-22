6 spas searched, 3 arrested in connection to human trafficking investigation in Roswell

The three charged were ages 56, 41 and 36, and according to the police department, they were charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Several metro Atlanta spas were searched, and three were arrested in connection to a human trafficking network within several metro Atlanta massage parlors, according to a press conference from the Roswell Police Department.

Police said detectives noticed that many spa locations were engaging in criminal activity, which led to the discovery of a prostitution and human trafficking network operating across six spa locations. This led to the following spas being hit with search warrants:

Alpha Massage , 11235 Alpharetta Hwy, Ste. 133, Roswell, GA

, 11235 Alpharetta Hwy, Ste. 133, Roswell, GA Ease Massage , 1085 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Ste. 140, Roswell, GA

, 1085 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Ste. 140, Roswell, GA Enjoy Massage , 1580 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Ste. 21A, Roswell, GA

, 1580 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Ste. 21A, Roswell, GA Iris Massage , 880 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Ste. B-105, Roswell, GA

, 880 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Ste. B-105, Roswell, GA Barefoot Massage , 5920 Roswell Rd, Ste. A-113, Sandy Springs, GA

, 5920 Roswell Rd, Ste. A-113, Sandy Springs, GA Rose Massage, 2409 Piedmont Rd. NE, Ste. B, Atlanta, GA

Ultimately this ended in three people charged, ages 56, 41 and 36, with racketeering, sex trafficking and labor trafficking, according to the police department.

"This operation, one of the largest of its kind in the region, marks a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to combat human trafficking at the organizational level," Roswell Chief of Police James Conroy said. "The Roswell Police Department will continue to vigorously pursue those who exploit and victimize others in our community and beyond."

Multiple victims associated with the spas were given support and resources, the police department said, adding that advocates from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, along with a local anti-trafficking organization, Out of Darkness, were "present throughout the operation and played an integral role alongside investigators."

This investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges and arrests are anticipated. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Fields at nfields@roswellgov.com or call 770-640-4455. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or www.StopCrimeATL.org.

"This investigation is a crucial step towards our goal of eliminating illicit activities within massage parlors and spas, halting human trafficking, and making Roswell the number one family community in America," Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said.

The investigation follows the implementation of a new city ordinance in May 2022; investigations were initiated to bolster regulation and enforcement measures for massage parlors and spas. The Special Investigations Section (SIS) of the Roswell Police Department took the lead in enforcing the updated ordinance by carrying out several undercover operations in local spas to ensure compliance.