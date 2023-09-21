Traffic delays after ambulance involved in wreck with car on Jimmy Carter Boulevard

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are on the scene of an accident involving an ambulance and another car along Jimmy Carter Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Officials said it was a "serious injury accident."

The crash happened at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Quails Lake Village Lane in Norcross just after 3 p.m., police said. Police said they are still gathering details about how the crash happened. Several lanes on Jimmy Carter Boulevard are closed.

No one inside the Gwinnett County Fire Department ambulance was injured and the driver of the other car was rushed to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries, police said.

The initial investigation shows that the ambulance was responding to an emergency with its lights and sirens on while driving east on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. As the car was turning left across lanes onto the westbound lanes, the ambulance was simultaneously forced to drive in the center lanes to avoid traffic when it collided into the driver's side of the sedan.

There were no patients in the back of the ambulance, Gwinnett Police said.

The intersection is near a Gwinnett Urgent Care and Bukanas Sports Bar.

Active Investigation: Officers are investigating a serious injury accident involving an ambulance and a passenger car at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd and Quails Lake Village Lane. No one from @GwinnettFire was injured. The other driver is being treated at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/bvcbwTfG6A — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 21, 2023