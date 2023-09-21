3 dead in Barrow County chain-reaction crash: GSP

A 17-year-old is the youngest victim in the crash.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Barrow County Thursday morning.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on GA 316 at GA 11.

Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Dart was traveling south on GA 11. A Peterbilt tractor truck and a 2016 Nissan Sentra were traveling west on GA 316. The tractor was not attached to any cargo and was traveling in the right lane. The Nissan was in the left lane, according to authorities.

The Dodge Dart ran a red light, troopers said, and was struck by the tractor on the left side, causing a chain reaction crash as the car struck the Nissan. The Dodge Dart came to a final stop on the shoulder of GA 316, as did the Nissan. The tractor stopped on the left lane of the road.

People driving the Nissan and the tractor were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.