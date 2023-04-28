Sandy Springs private school official arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children

Sandy Springs Police said in a release that Christopher James Winslow, who is the chief financial officer at the private school, was taken into custody.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An official at The Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs has been arrested and faces two charges of sexual exploitation of children, police said.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said in a release that Christopher James Winslow, who is the chief financial officer at the private school, was taken into custody on Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m.

The police department is working with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to "identify any and all victims."

In a statement, the CEO of The Mount Vernon School, Dr. Brett Jacobsen, said "law enforcement has assured us that there is no indication that any of our students or other employees were invovled."

"Yesterday morning, we were informed by law enforcement that Chief Financial Officer, Chris Winslow, was arrested on very disturbing charges. We understand that the charges include sexual exploitation of a minor," the statement said. "This is devastating news for everyone, and we are committed to supporting law enforcement's investigation however we can."

Police asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Lt. S. Levy at 770-551-6946 or slevy@sandyspringsga.gov.