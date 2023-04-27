Teen arrested in killing of Koko Da Doll, Atlanta Police say

Jermarcus Jernigan turned himself into police Wednesday, April 26, after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Atlanta Police arrested a teen for the murder of Koko Da Doll, a trans woman who was killed at the Holmes Shopping Plaza on April 18.

The 17-year-old is facing several charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

On the same day, investigators released photos of a person of interest in the case. Police did say the person pictured was Jenrigan.

The 35-year-old was shot and killed last Tuesday at the shopping plaza, which is off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Known by loved ones as Rasheeda Williams, she is one of three transgender women who’ve recently been victims of violent crime, according to Atlanta Police.

Williams was also the star of the documentary "Kokomo City" and described by one of her close friends Dominque Silver as a "light to all of us in the trans community."