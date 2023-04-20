Atlanta Police say they're investigating three shootings involving transgender women | What we know

APD said the shootings are unrelated. Investigators are currently working on each case.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said it's investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women this year.

"While these individual incidents are not related, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence that Black and brown transgender women face in America," APD said in a statement in part.

11Alive previously reported about Ashley Burton. She was shot and killed at the City Park Apartments on Fairburn Road on April 11.

Atlanta Police said they got a call from their 911 center at 4:22 a.m. in reference to a "person down." On scene, police said they found Burton's body in the breezeway of her apartment complex.

On the night of April 18, Atlanta Police said another shooting took place at 2457 M.L.K. Jr Dr., which is the Holmes Shopping Plaza. APD said when officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death.

11Alive verified through an online fundraiser that the woman who was killed -- was known by her loved ones as Rasheeda or Koko.

"Koko had a heart of gold and spread nothing but love and light to those she came across. To know Koko is to love her, she loved her family and friends to the core of her heart," the online fundraiser read.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Koko's best friend Dominque Silver who added, “Koko the Doll was a light to all of us in the trans community, with her music career on the rise and the movie coming out soon, Koko was a pioneer in the community and her legacy will live on with all of us.”

Atlanta Police said a third shooting involving a transgender woman happened earlier this year.

On Jan. 9, APD said officers responded to 444 Highland Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m. after a woman was shot. EMS responded and she was taken to the hospital critically hurt.

Atlanta Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the woman and a man.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding all three shootings.

"We understand this update will not alleviate everyone's concerns, but we want you to know violent crimes are our top priority and our investigators are working hard on each case. We have some of the best investigators in the business and we are confident in their abilities," APD said. "We are committed to identifying everyone involved in these incidents and bringing those to justice. The APD's LGBTQ+ Liasion is aware and closely monitoring these investigations. We will continue working with the Mayor's Division of LGTBQ+ Affairs and community advocates on these cases, and overall engagement with the LGTBQ+ community."