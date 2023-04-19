Person shot and killed on MLK Drive in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot and killed in Atlanta late Tuesday night, according to police.
Few details about the incident were available as of early Wednesday morning. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed officers investigated a person shot incident at MLK Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Dr.
The person was deceased, an Atlanta Police Department statement said.
The intersection abuts a CVS and Chevron a short ways away from the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.
There was no identifying information about the victim initially available.
