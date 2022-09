This all happened on Lynfield Drive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are currently searching for two suspects in a deadly shooting from overnight.

Officers said someone killed a man in his 30s right in front of his home on Lynfield Drive.

Now, they tell 11Alive they're looking for two people who ran from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.