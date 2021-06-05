Second arrest made in beating death of child in DeKalb

The child's father has been in custody since May 30.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is being held in DeKalb County Jail without bond after, authorities say, she was involved in the beating death of a child in late May.

Police said the 24-year-old Atlanta woman's arrest came on June 3, just days after the victim's father was taken into custody. She's charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree, misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, and felony murder. The father also faces felony murder and first-degree felony child cruelty.

The sheriff's office, citing warrants, said the charges stem from an incident in which a child died from injuries sustained through beatings by both suspects.